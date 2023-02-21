Gode Chain (GODE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $487,794.59 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

