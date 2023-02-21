Goldfinch (GFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $138,904.52

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002908 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $20.81 million and approximately $138,904.52 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,135,286 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

