Grafenia (LON:GRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.00

Grafenia Plc (LON:GRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 55027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.13 ($0.11).

Grafenia Trading Up 9.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.06. The firm has a market cap of £11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.85.

Grafenia Company Profile

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, and internationally. Its brands and solutions include Brambl, a web design tool; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services; Flyerzone, an online only service targeting SOHO clients; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Nettl, which helps local businesses with their next website or web shop; printing.com; Software Circle; w3p, a software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and Worksthing offers planning, production, surveys, scheduling, installation, invoicing, and payment system.

