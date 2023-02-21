Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Shares Purchased by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains Partners were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.76. Green Plains Partners LP has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.81%.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,856 shares in the company, valued at $34,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,856 shares in the company, valued at $34,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $110,704.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $536,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,607 shares of company stock worth $535,048 over the last three months.

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

