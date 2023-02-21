Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.55

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 47137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Financiero Banorte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.3296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.53%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

