Guild of Guardians Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $24.59 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $24.59 million and $468,970.16 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

