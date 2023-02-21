H2O DAO (H2O) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $353,634.40

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. H2O DAO has a market cap of $26.38 million and approximately $353,634.40 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00419919 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.88 or 0.27816168 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

According to CryptoCompare, "A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits."

