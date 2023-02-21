HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 4,343 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.4 %
IJR traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,560. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.87.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.