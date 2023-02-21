HBK Investments L P Invests $1.63 Million in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 110,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Insider Activity

Leslie’s Trading Down 3.2 %

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LESL stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,602. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.97 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

