HBK Investments L P Invests $2.06 Million in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.12% of Embecta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMBC. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth approximately $66,598,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,481,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,081,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,513,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Price Performance

NASDAQ EMBC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,741. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

