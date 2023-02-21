HBK Investments L P Purchases New Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 110,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 21.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Leslie’s by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,358,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 747,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,602. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.97 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

