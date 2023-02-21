HBK Investments L P Sells 19,800 Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

HBK Investments L P lowered its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,757,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Leo Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Leo Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.