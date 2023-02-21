HBK Investments L P Sells 867,131 Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867,131 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.86% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Horizon Acquisition Co. II

In related news, major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $3,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,470,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,624. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

