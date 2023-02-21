HBK Investments L P Takes $336,000 Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLAY. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 164,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,991. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $35.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,541.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,023 shares of company stock worth $1,133,190. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.