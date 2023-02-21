HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 219.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 241,816 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,023 shares of company stock worth $1,133,190. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RLAY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

