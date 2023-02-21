HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 3,464 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

