HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,457 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.28.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

