HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 737 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE SJM opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

