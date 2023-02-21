HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $347.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.81. The company has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $402.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.