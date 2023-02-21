HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

