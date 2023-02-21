HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

Separately, Argus increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of HRL opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

