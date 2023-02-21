HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 50.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $211.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.51. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

