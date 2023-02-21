HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

