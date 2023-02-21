HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 397 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

IHF stock opened at $267.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.31. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $237.26 and a 12 month high of $297.30.

