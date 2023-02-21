HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 7,661 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $126.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average of $103.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

