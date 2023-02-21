Head to Head Comparison: EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) versus Southern (NYSE:SO)

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC – Get Rating) and Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EnSync and Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern 5 3 6 0 2.07

Southern has a consensus target price of $71.69, suggesting a potential upside of 7.60%.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

EnSync has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EnSync and Southern’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southern $29.28 billion 2.48 $3.54 billion $3.28 20.31

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A Southern 12.40% 11.73% 3.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Southern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern beats EnSync on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnSync

(Get Rating)

EnSync, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of advanced energy storage, power electronic systems and engineered custom and semi-custom products. Its services include matrix energy management, internet of energy, system support and system design. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. The Southern Power segment constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets such as renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market. The Southern Company Gas segment distributes natural gas through natural gas distribution facilities in the states of Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland. The company was founded on November 9, 1945, and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

