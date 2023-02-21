Head-To-Head Contrast: Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) and Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Jefferson Security Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 16.83% 16.35% 1.46% Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jefferson Security Bank pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Jefferson Security Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 1 1 0 0 1.50 Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is more favorable than Jefferson Security Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Jefferson Security Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $7.65 billion 1.17 $1.32 billion $0.96 6.88 Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A $3.90 million $14.01 5.42

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank. Jefferson Security Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México beats Jefferson Security Bank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions. The Global Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers global transaction banking, financial solutions and advisory, and corporate finance to Mexican and multinational corporations, financial groups, and large institutional clients. The firm products include mortgages, credit cards, payroll loans, loans, and other. The company was founded on November 16, 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank is an independent community bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its services include deposit accounts, electronic banking, and loans. The company was founded on May 19, 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, WV.

