Head-To-Head Review: Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) versus PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMDKF)

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMDKF – Get Rating) and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and Dillard’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Dillard’s 1 2 0 0 1.67

Dillard’s has a consensus price target of $256.25, suggesting a potential downside of 30.29%. Given Dillard’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk pays an annual dividend of $17.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 17,000.0%. Dillard’s pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dillard’s pays out 1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and Dillard’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A $127.38 0.00 Dillard’s $6.49 billion 0.97 $862.47 million $50.55 7.27

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dillard’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Dillard’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dillard’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and Dillard’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A Dillard’s 13.47% 59.78% 25.87%

Summary

Dillard’s beats PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, bags, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, Café and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates sports, fashion, department, kids, food and beverage, and travel and lifestyle product stores under approximately 150 retail brands. The company is also involved in the operation of café and restaurant business; and property, investment, bookstore, manufacturing, and handicraft trading activities, as well as offers cellular phones, tablets, computers, and accessories. It operates approximately 2,400 retail outlets in 79 cities in Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Central Jakarta, Indonesia. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Satya Mulia Gema Gemilang.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc. engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products. The Construction segment constructs and remodels stores through CDI Contractors, LLC. The company was founded by William Thomas Dillard in 1938 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

