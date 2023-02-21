Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 84,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 97,827 shares.The stock last traded at $31.26 and had previously closed at $31.44.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSII. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
The stock has a market cap of $622.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
