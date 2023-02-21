Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 84,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 97,827 shares.The stock last traded at $31.26 and had previously closed at $31.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSII. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $622.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

