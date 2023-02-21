Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 765,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,877 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for approximately 2.4% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $44,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $47,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of O stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.14. 933,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

