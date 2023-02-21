Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 718,290 shares during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties makes up 1.9% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Urban Edge Properties worth $35,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,108,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,039,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46,019 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,668,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,618,000 after purchasing an additional 63,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

UE traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. 103,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Urban Edge Properties

Separately, StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

