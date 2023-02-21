Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $28.26 Million Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,738 shares during the period. Centerspace accounts for approximately 1.5% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Centerspace worth $28,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 395.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centerspace by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSR shares. Piper Sandler lowered Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Colliers International Group reduced their target price on Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Centerspace Price Performance

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CSR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.95. 24,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $963.73 million, a PE ratio of -36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.79%.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.