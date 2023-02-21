Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 218,698 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 302,352 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. 663,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

