Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Shares Down 0.6%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 4,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Hengan International Group

(Get Rating)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.