Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives $64.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($52.13) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($63.83) to €61.00 ($64.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($69.15) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

