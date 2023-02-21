Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Decreased by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,732,315. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

