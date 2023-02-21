HEX (HEX) Price Tops $0.0639 on Top Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. HEX has a market cap of $36.56 billion and $14.19 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002031 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00419375 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.68 or 0.27780167 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000145 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.