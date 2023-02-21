HMI Capital Management L.P. Acquires 487,120 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,826,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 487,120 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 6.9% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $183,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,746 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify Profile

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.