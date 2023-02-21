Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $216.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $201.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.