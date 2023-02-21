Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $184.25 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.76 or 0.00056345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $184.25 million and approximately $32.15 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00198107 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00077412 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,392,269 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

