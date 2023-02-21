Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HSTGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

NYSE:HST opened at $16.94 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

