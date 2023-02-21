Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% (implying $1.41-1.44 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. 837,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,790,000 after acquiring an additional 96,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,330,000 after acquiring an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 320,776 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

