HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.
HUBS stock opened at $404.65 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $546.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.64.
A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $419.39.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
