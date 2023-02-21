Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $145.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

H stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.13. 154,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,955. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $68,934,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $67,394,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

