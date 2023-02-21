IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) is set to post its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect IDEX Biometrics ASA to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDBA opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

(Get Rating)

Read More

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.