Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Raised to $77.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. 190,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,403. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.90. Inari Medical has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -128.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $748,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,721.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $748,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,721.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,250 shares of company stock worth $12,920,410 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inari Medical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Inari Medical by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.