indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at B. Riley

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered indie Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.40.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,342 shares of company stock worth $1,841,706. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 70,280 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

