Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,756,856 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.45% of Ingersoll Rand worth $79,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,781,000 after buying an additional 109,280 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,717,000 after buying an additional 617,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,075,000 after buying an additional 4,423,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 642,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,188. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

