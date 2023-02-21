Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Chanderpreet Duggal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($18,786.13).
Shares of LON:CNA traded down GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 103.68 ($1.25). The stock had a trading volume of 20,293,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,266,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 106.15 ($1.28). The company has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,038.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
