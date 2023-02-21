Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 1,952 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $91,783.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,409,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,334,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $4,703.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $4,734.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,370 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $259,386.40.

National Research Price Performance

NRC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. 31,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,751. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.56. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in National Research by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

